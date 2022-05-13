SFL (NYSE:SFL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $152.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.71 million. SFL had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

NYSE:SFL traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $10.79. The stock had a trading volume of 73,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.74. SFL has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $10.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.41%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SFL in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SFL by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,047 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SFL by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SFL by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SFL by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SFL from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of SFL from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

SFL Corporation Ltd., a maritime and offshore asset owning and chartering company, engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. The company is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, it operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industries, including oil, chemical, oil product, container, and car transportation, as well as dry bulk shipments and drilling rigs.

