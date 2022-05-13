Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.75 at Scotiabank

Sherritt International (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Sherritt International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHERF traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,880. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of $0.29 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

