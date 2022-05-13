Shore Capital Begins Coverage on Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of LON:BRCK opened at GBX 90 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £268.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.86. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.
About Brickability Group (Get Rating)
