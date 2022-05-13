Shore Capital Begins Coverage on Brickability Group (LON:BRCK)

Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Brickability Group (LON:BRCK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BRCK opened at GBX 90 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £268.68 million and a PE ratio of 16.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 97.86. Brickability Group has a one year low of GBX 85 ($1.05) and a one year high of GBX 114 ($1.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Get Brickability Group alerts:

About Brickability Group (Get Rating)

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Roofing Services; and Heating, Plumbing and Joinery. The company offers facing bricks, blocks, ceramic paving products, rain screen cladding systems, architectural masonry, roofing tiles, and slates; and concrete roof tiles, prefabricated flint blocks, and loose walling stones, as well as joinery materials, radiators, heated towel rails, underfloor heating systems, and associated parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brickability Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickability Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.