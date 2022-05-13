Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for DSW Capital (LON:DSW)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of DSW Capital (LON:DSW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
LON:DSW opened at GBX 115 ($1.42) on Tuesday. DSW Capital has a 1-year low of GBX 100 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 129.94 ($1.60).
About DSW Capital (Get Rating)
Read More
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
Receive News & Ratings for DSW Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSW Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.