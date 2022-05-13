Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Expands By 317.6%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, an increase of 317.6% from the April 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $170,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter worth about $322,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $13.39. 210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,994. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $12.30 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

