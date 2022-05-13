Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Grows By 457.9%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 152,300 shares, a growth of 457.9% from the April 15th total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth about $85,000. 25.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MYI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.62. The company had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,849. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $15.19.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

