Short Interest in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expands By 300.7%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,300 shares, a growth of 300.7% from the April 15th total of 185,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:BQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 508,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Boqii has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.
Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About Boqii (Get Rating)
Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boqii (BQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.