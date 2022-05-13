Short Interest in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Expands By 300.7%

Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 743,300 shares, a growth of 300.7% from the April 15th total of 185,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NYSE:BQ traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $0.27. 508,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,698. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Boqii has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $6.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89.

Get Boqii alerts:

Boqii (NYSE:BQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $52.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. Boqii had a negative net margin of 12.56% and a negative return on equity of 89.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boqii will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Boqii in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boqii by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Boqii by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 85,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boqii by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 38,984 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boqii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

About Boqii (Get Rating)

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, toys, cages, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.