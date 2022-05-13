Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Decreases By 92.6%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 92.6% from the April 15th total of 91,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 306,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on CABGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlsberg A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $833.71.

Get Carlsberg A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CABGY traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.20. The stock had a trading volume of 136,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,589. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.91. Carlsberg A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.05%.

About Carlsberg A/S (Get Rating)

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlsberg A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlsberg A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.