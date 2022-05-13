Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Declines By 80.7%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the April 15th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

PRPC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,856. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.81. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Get CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 645.8% in the third quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 476,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 412,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 7.4% during the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 508,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 34,831 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.