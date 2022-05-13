Short Interest in CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Increases By 1,360.0%

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 1,360.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OTGLY. HSBC cut CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CD Projekt from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Berenberg Bank raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CD Projekt from $118.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CD Projekt from 225.00 to 156.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $100.55.

OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,208. CD Projekt has a twelve month low of $6.27 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.42.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

