Short Interest in Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Rises By 172.0%

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 336,200 shares, a growth of 172.0% from the April 15th total of 123,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NYSE CDR traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.23. 459,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,531. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $28.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cedar Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

In related news, insider Bruce J. Schanzer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 378,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,236. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cedar Realty Trust by 134.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

