Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Grows By 513.6%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 513.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CIADY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 12,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,186. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07.

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

