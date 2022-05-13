Short Interest in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Grows By 513.6%

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a growth of 513.6% from the April 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Mengniu Dairy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

CIADY traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.10. 12,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,186. China Mengniu Dairy has a 1-year low of $47.60 and a 1-year high of $66.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.07.

About China Mengniu Dairy (Get Rating)

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment manufactures and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, and yogurt.

