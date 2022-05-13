Short Interest in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Increases By 524.2%

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 524.2% from the April 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

NYSE CMTG traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $19.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,787. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $14.96 and a 1-year high of $20.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.93 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $251,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets located in principal markets across the United States. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code.

