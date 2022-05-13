Short Interest in Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Expands By 643.8%

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 220,900 shares, an increase of 643.8% from the April 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 726,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DANOY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($56.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($61.05) to €60.00 ($63.16) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($57.89) to €56.00 ($58.95) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $11.38. 401,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,495. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Danone has a 1-year low of $10.21 and a 1-year high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3279 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 2.72%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

