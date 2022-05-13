Short Interest in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Grows By 181.6%

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a growth of 181.6% from the April 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAC. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Edify Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EAC opened at $9.80 on Friday. Edify Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

