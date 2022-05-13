Short Interest in Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Declines By 60.9%

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the April 15th total of 60,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galecto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Galecto stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.39. The stock had a trading volume of 58,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,174. Galecto has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $16.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average of $2.47.

Galecto ( NASDAQ:GLTO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Galecto will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bertil Lindmark acquired 14,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.16 per share, with a total value of $31,544.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Galecto by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 25.4% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 45,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the third quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Galecto during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.81% of the company’s stock.

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

