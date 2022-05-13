Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Rises By 431.4%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 431.4% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE GER traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.62.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.
About Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.
