Short Interest in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER) Rises By 431.4%

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund (NYSE:GER – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a growth of 431.4% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GER traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 21,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,228. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.49. Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 0.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 38.6% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 13,798 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Goldman Sachs MLP and Energy Renaissance Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, L.P. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of Master Limited Partnerships and related energy companies across all market capitalizations, with a focus on midstream MLP investments.

