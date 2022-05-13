Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Rises By 400.0%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hengan International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

Shares of HEGIY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,599. Hengan International Group has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $35.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.