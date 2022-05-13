Short Interest in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW) Drops By 55.8%

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (NASDAQ:HCIIW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the April 15th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIIW traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,346. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.45.

