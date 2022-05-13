Short Interest in IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN) Grows By 1,054.9%

IGEN Networks Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 166,300 shares, an increase of 1,054.9% from the April 15th total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,287,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IGEN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,018,235. IGEN Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.
About IGEN Networks (Get Rating)
