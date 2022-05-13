Short Interest in Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP) Increases By 766.7%

Integrated BioPharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 766.7% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

INBP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.74. 14,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273. Integrated BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $22.15 million, a P/E ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average of $0.93.

Get Integrated BioPharma alerts:

Integrated BioPharma (OTCMKTS:INBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Integrated BioPharma had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 53.01%. The company had revenue of $14.59 million for the quarter.

Integrated BioPharma, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells vitamins, nutritional supplements, and herbal products primarily in the United States, Luxembourg, and Canada. It operates through Contract Manufacturing and Other Nutraceutical Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Integrated BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integrated BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.