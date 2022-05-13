Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Expands By 1,622.9%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,000 shares, a growth of 1,622.9% from the April 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $51.97.

Get iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLQD. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 974,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,123,000 after acquiring an additional 60,842 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 570,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 349,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 306,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after purchasing an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 305,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,058,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.