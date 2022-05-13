Short Interest in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Expands By 1,622.9%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 541,000 shares, a growth of 1,622.9% from the April 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 538,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SLQD opened at $48.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $50.20. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $51.97.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
