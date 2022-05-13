Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Decreases By 99.5%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the April 15th total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
LTSRF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.
Lotus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
