Short Interest in Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Decreases By 99.5%

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 99.5% from the April 15th total of 556,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 994,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

LTSRF opened at $0.18 on Friday. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average of $0.23.

Get Lotus Resources alerts:

Lotus Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.