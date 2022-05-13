Short Interest in Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY) Declines By 96.0%

Marubeni Co. (OTCMKTS:MARUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the April 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MARUY stock traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.41. Marubeni has a 52-week low of $76.57 and a 52-week high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marubeni from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Marubeni Corporation engages in various business activities worldwide. The company trades in grains, feed ingredients, compound feeds, foods, agricultural and marine products, processed seafood, and fresh and processed meat; and apparel, footwear, lifestyle, and textile and industrial materials. It also provides agri-inputs, subcontracting and agriculture services, technical services, crop protection product formulations, fertilizer raw materials, and oilseeds; ICT and real estate services; petrochemicals and plastics, salts and chlor-alkalis, life science products, electronic materials, and inorganic mineral resources and chemicals; and wood chips, biomass fuels, pulp and waste papers, paper, paperboards, sanitary, and building and construction materials, as well as wood products.

