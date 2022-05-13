Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Declines By 86.3%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 86.3% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRPRF remained flat at $$10.14 during midday trading on Friday. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.18.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.58) to €12.00 ($12.63) in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.26) target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($11.84) to €12.75 ($13.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERLIN Properties SOCIMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.31.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

