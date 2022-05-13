Short Interest in Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Decreases By 58.0%

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decrease of 58.0% from the April 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MONDY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mondi from GBX 1,500 ($18.49) to GBX 1,700 ($20.96) in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondi from GBX 2,000 ($24.66) to GBX 2,072 ($25.55) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,272.00.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,844. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.9429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Mondi Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.