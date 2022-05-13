Short Interest in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO) Drops By 63.0%

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:JRO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 127,700 shares, a drop of 63.0% from the April 15th total of 345,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of JRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.39. 166,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,385. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

In other Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Scott C. Caraher purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.43 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 51,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,291.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 94.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 80,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund by 26.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in adjustable rate loans, primarily in senior loans.

