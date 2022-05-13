Short Interest in Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS) Declines By 84.2%

Oxus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXUS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 84.2% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ OXUS traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,649. Oxus Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXUS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oxus Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,857,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Oxus Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

Oxus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the energy transition technologies, such as battery materials, energy storage, electric vehicle infrastructure, and advanced recycling in emerging/frontier countries, including the Commonwealth of Independent States, South and South-East Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa regions.

