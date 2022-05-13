Short Interest in PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Declines By 78.3%

PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 78.3% from the April 15th total of 6,370,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of PolarityTE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PolarityTE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PolarityTE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $391,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PolarityTE by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in PolarityTE by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 953,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 89,824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PolarityTE by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 76,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. 11.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTE opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43. PolarityTE has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $1.26.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.94 million. PolarityTE had a negative return on equity of 116.16% and a negative net margin of 321.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PolarityTE will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Regenerative Medicine Products and Contract Services.

