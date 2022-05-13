Short Interest in Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA) Drops By 72.1%

Portage Fintech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 72.1% from the April 15th total of 20,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFTA. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Portage Fintech Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portage Fintech Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PFTA traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,627. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.74. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

