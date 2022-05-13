Short Interest in ProtoSource Co. (OTCMKTS:PSCO) Declines By 97.0%

ProtoSource Co. (OTCMKTS:PSCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:PSCO remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. ProtoSource has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.

ProtoSource Company Profile

ProtoSource Corporation, doing business as Software Solutions Company, converts print content to Web content. It involves in the mining and database management of print, graphic, and data content for the publishing industry, as well as the distribution of content via the Internet. The company also provides bilingual technical support services, Web-hosting, and Internet connectivity.

