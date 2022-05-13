Short Interest in ProtoSource Co. (OTCMKTS:PSCO) Declines By 97.0%

ProtoSource Co. (OTCMKTS:PSCO – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the April 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 303,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:PSCO remained flat at $$0.04 on Friday. ProtoSource has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04.
ProtoSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
