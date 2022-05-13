Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declines By 85.2%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a drop of 85.2% from the April 15th total of 93,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 137,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 124,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,323. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.1478 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 11,692.5% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,576 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 276.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 36,093 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

