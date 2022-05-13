Short Interest in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) Grows By 292.9%

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 292.9% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SSAA opened at $9.78 on Friday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 7,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 304,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

