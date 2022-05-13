Short Interest in Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) Expands By 307.1%

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 307.1% from the April 15th total of 265,300 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 585,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMTS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sierra Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sierra Metals by 80.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 124,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 114,169 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SMTS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Metals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$1.90 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SMTS traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $0.87. 150,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 538,360. The company has a market capitalization of $141.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sierra Metals has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $3.79.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. Sierra Metals had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. On average, analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

