Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Decreases By 53.8%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NILIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
Surge Battery Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
