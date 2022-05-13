Short Interest in Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Decreases By 53.8%

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the April 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NILIF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,153. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.13. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.35.

Surge Battery Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It focuses on gold, copper, lead, zinc, silver, cobalt, nickel, and precious metals. The company has an option to acquire 60% interests in two principal cobalt properties, including the Teledyne Cobalt property and the Glencore Bucke Cobalt property located in Ontario, Canada.

