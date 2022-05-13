Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 80.2%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TYIDY traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 2,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.60.
Toyota Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
