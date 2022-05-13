Short Interest in Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Declines By 80.2%

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the April 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TYIDY traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.02. 2,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,791. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. Toyota Industries has a 1-year low of $58.08 and a 1-year high of $90.60.

Get Toyota Industries alerts:

Toyota Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.