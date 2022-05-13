Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declines By 83.3%

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.71) to GBX 980 ($12.08) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

Get United Utilities Group alerts:

UUGRY stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.