Short Interest in United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Declines By 83.3%

Posted by on May 13th, 2022

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 409,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Utilities Group from GBX 950 ($11.71) to GBX 980 ($12.08) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $980.00.

UUGRY stock opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Utilities Group has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $31.14.

About United Utilities Group (Get Rating)

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Utilities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Utilities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.