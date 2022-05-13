Short Interest in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Increases By 357.1%

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 357.1% from the April 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $55.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.98. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $55.01 and a 52 week high of $66.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%.

