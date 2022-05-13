Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Decreases By 66.7%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of VKIN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.78.
Viking Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
