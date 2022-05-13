Short Interest in Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN) Decreases By 66.7%

Viking Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VKIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of VKIN stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Viking Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $3.78.

Get Viking Energy Group alerts:

Viking Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viking Energy Group, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company owns oil and gas leases in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Kansas. The company was formerly known as Viking Investments Group, Inc and changed its name to Viking Energy Group, Inc in March 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.