Short Interest in World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA) Decreases By 71.4%

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WQGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the April 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 18,440.9% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 51,819 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Quantum Growth Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $827,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in World Quantum Growth Acquisition by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,029,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in World Quantum Growth Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors own 47.83% of the company’s stock.

WQGA traded up $9.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.89. 673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,068. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90. World Quantum Growth Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

World Quantum Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

