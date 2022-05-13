Showcase Hits Market Capitalization of $11,609.94 (SHO)

Showcase (SHO) traded down 53.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last seven days, Showcase has traded down 70.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Showcase coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Showcase has a total market cap of $11,609.94 and $336.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 94.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00543304 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,952.08 or 1.83692861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00031691 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 2,100.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Showcase

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

