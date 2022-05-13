SHPING (SHPING) Price Reaches $0.0078

SHPING (SHPING) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 13th. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 43.7% against the US dollar. One SHPING coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $13.56 million and $476,882.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SHPING Coin Profile

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,738,967,032 coins. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

