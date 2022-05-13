SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.34. 2,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,834. The company has a market cap of $418.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-BONE has a 52 week low of $11.92 and a 52 week high of $34.38.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 67.00% and a negative return on equity of 42.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SI-BONE will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $40,637.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $29,362.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,517.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,946 shares of company stock valued at $344,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SI-BONE by 393.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

