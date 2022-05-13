Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.77-$10.21 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €150.00 ($157.89) to €175.00 ($184.21) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €215.00 ($226.32) to €207.00 ($217.89) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from €165.00 ($173.68) to €155.00 ($163.16) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.47. The stock had a trading volume of 264,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,864. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $57.86 and a 12-month high of $89.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.40.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

