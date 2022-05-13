Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 87,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,187. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAY)
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.