Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GCTAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 87,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,187. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.14.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Company Profile

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

