Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) by 63.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 128,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sierra Wireless were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWIR. UBS Group AG raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 157.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $18.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $20.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.26 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.81.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

