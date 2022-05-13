Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR – Get Rating) (TSE:SW) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James set a $18.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.15.

SWIR stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 56,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,826. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Sierra Wireless ( NASDAQ:SWIR Get Rating ) (TSE:SW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $149.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 65.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,978 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the first quarter worth $63,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

