Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at Raymond James

Sierra Wireless (TSE:SW – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:SWIR) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SW. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sierra Wireless to C$27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.13.

SW stock traded up C$0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$25.11. 177,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,886. Sierra Wireless has a twelve month low of C$16.85 and a twelve month high of C$26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$959.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06.

Sierra Wireless ( TSE:SW Get Rating ) (NASDAQ:SWIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.31) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$189.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.91 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post 0.7099999 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, IoT Solutions and Enterprise Solutions. The IoT Solutions segment offers cellular wireless IoT modules that provides original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with 5G, 4G LTE, third generation/second generation, low power wide area, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and global navigation satellite system connectivity; embedded broadband solutions, including industrial-grade modules, which offers speed, bandwidth, and network performance for connecting to 5G and 4G networks; and IoT connectivity services.

