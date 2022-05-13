Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Shares Down 1.6%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $61.55 and last traded at $61.57. Approximately 54,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,085,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.91 by $0.10. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.56%.

In other news, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $33,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.34, for a total transaction of $1,386,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,921,497.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,939 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,762 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

