Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Silicom has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Silicom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Silicom in the fourth quarter worth $353,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Silicom by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silicom during the fourth quarter valued at about $542,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

