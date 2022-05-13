Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Silicom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ SILC traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 18,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,760. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.59. Silicom has a twelve month low of $32.49 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The firm has a market cap of $220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.79.
Silicom Company Profile (Get Rating)
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and FPGA based cards.

